Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 37.5% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $924.46 or 0.02810878 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $66.56 million and $1.63 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00190166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

