Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.60 million and $8.67 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

