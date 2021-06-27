Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post $59.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.95 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $479.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

