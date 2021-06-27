Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.44% of Benefitfocus worth $33,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

