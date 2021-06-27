Berry Data Trading Down 22.9% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $73,921.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

