Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,027 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU stock opened at $486.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.59. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $490.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

