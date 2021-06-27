Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 42.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

