BIDR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.64 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

