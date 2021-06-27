BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $314,472.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $314,472.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00193540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

