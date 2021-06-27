BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $423,410.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,470,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,110 shares of company stock valued at $11,661,360. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

