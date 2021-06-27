BinaryX Price Tops $5.07 on Top Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $5.07 or 0.00015287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $52,125.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01334002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,527 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

