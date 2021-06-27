Bintex Futures (BNTX) Achieves Market Cap of $71,546.36

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $71,546.36 and $636,847.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

