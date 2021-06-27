Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $71,546.36 and $636,847.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00161023 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,106.99 or 0.99548892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.