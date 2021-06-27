Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $524,276.06

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $524,276.06 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,045.17 or 1.00175640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00358719 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.04 or 0.00712521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.00363738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052444 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00032975 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,886,936 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

