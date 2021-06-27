Bitcoin Classic Price Hits $0.24 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $143,993.48 and $221.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

