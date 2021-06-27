Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $687.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $39.26 or 0.00114226 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $687.63 million and $18.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00305900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00173489 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

