Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits One Day Volume of $21.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $97,267.94 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

