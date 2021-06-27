Bitcoin Rhodium Achieves Market Cap of $2.58 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

