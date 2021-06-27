Bitcoin SV (BSV) 1-Day Volume Hits $526.92 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and approximately $526.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $128.38 or 0.00386782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,190.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.50 or 0.01375402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00081523 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,771,777 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

