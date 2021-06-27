BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,514.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1,514.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,691,412 coins and its circulating supply is 4,479,958 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

