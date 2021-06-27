BitCore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,560.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and $86,560.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,464.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.60 or 0.05714900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.95 or 0.01375199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00381260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00610169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00380309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006317 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00037511 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

