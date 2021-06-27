BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $48,166.53 and approximately $18,029.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001028 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00316104 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007751 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

