BITTO Achieves Market Cap of $294,151.74 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $294,151.74 and $39,429.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITTO has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.00247717 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001546 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.54 or 0.00742810 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

