BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $3,706.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,730,589 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

