Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $130,161.39

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $130,161.39 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00381260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011085 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

