BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

