BlackCoin (BLK) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $45,339.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017562 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,744,122 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.