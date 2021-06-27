Blackmoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $41.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

