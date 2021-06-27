BlackRock Inc. Acquires 215,982 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of McAfee worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFE opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCFE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

