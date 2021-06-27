BlackRock Inc. Acquires 273,290 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.14% of MBIA worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MBIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MBIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MBI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%.

In other MBIA news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

