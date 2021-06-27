BlackRock Inc. Acquires 303,339 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.15% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $34,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

