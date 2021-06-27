BlackRock Inc. Acquires 900,654 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 291.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $37,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,469,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

