BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.52% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

