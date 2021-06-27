BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.58% of Laredo Petroleum worth $37,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

LPI opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.69. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

