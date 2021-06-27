BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.13% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $35,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CATC opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

