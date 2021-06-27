BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.77% of Luxfer worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,485,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

