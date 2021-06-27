BlackRock Inc. Buys 127,537 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.54% of Nautilus worth $36,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $502.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.