BlackRock Inc. Buys 166,349 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of ZIX worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ZIX by 1.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,045,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in ZIX by 60.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 106,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

