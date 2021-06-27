BlackRock Inc. Buys 327,271 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.22% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $34,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.35 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

