BlackRock Inc. Buys 64,587 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

