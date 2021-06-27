BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 3,415,500 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCICU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $101,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $5,405,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth $8,363,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of HCICU stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.