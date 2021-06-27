BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 832,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of The Container Store Group worth $37,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,309,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

