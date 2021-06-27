BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.14% of Ryerson worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 190,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

