BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.69% of Amerant Bancorp worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.00 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.66 million, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

