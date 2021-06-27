BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.33% of Franklin Covey worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of FC stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.56 million, a PE ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

