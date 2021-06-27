BlackRock Inc. Has $32.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.87% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $32,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

