BlackRock Inc. Has $33.52 Million Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.64% of Bel Fuse worth $33,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 189.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $14.96 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

