BlackRock Inc. Has $34.90 Million Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.19% of Akoustis Technologies worth $34,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKTS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $549.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

