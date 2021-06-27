BlackRock Inc. Has $35.56 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 129,040.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $35,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $77,348,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $6,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HSBC by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 962.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

