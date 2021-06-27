BlackRock Inc. Has $36.12 Million Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.92% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $36,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

